Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Stake Boosted by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 105.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,760 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,467 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,546 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $811,224.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 281,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,047,851.76. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. HSBC upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $163.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $140.99 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $136.67 and its 200-day moving average is $139.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $117.16 and a 52 week high of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.27%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

Further Reading

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