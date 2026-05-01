Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Stake Lessened by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,065 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 8,451 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $239,348.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,433.84. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $811,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 281,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,047,851.76. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 13,879 shares of company stock worth $2,116,818 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $140.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $104.52 and a 52 week high of $165.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $161.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Emerson Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $162.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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