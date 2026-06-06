Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Stock Position Lessened by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,081 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 13,415 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $20,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ted Buchan & Co bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 24,309 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $163.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $138.36 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.11 and a fifty-two week high of $165.15. The firm has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.98.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Emerson Electric's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio is currently 51.27%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $811,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,047,851.76. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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