Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Stock Position Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,496 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 20,614 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Emerson Electric worth $62,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $1,050,040,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 185.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,192,982 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $418,730,000 after buying an additional 2,075,425 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,262,570 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $821,524,000 after buying an additional 1,069,122 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,205,569 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $945,227,000 after buying an additional 859,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,707,873 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $227,783,000 after buying an additional 843,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company's stock.

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Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $143.91 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $117.16 and a twelve month high of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.64.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio is 51.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Evercore boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Emerson Electric from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $163.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EMR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $811,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 281,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,047,851.76. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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