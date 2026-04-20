Emissary Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Emissary Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,870 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000. Oracle comprises approximately 2.3% of Emissary Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 465.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 304.7% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 174 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $175.08 on Monday. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $121.24 and a one year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oracle

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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