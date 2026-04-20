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Emissary Wealth LLC Invests $2.49 Million in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
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Key Points

  • Emissary Wealth LLC opened a new position in Zscaler, buying 11,089 shares worth about $2.49 million in Q4, which is roughly 2.1% of its portfolio and the firm's 17th largest holding.
  • Insiders have been net sellers recently — 12,130 shares (~$1.89 million) sold in the past 90 days, including transactions by Robert Schlossman and director James A. Beer, leaving insiders with about 17.2% ownership.
  • Zscaler beat the quarter (EPS $1.01 vs. $0.89; revenue $815.8M vs. $798.9M, +25.9% YoY) and gave FY2026 EPS guidance of 3.99–4.02, while analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with a $265.43 target.
  • Interested in Zscaler? Here are five stocks we like better.

Emissary Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,494,000. Zscaler accounts for approximately 2.1% of Emissary Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Binnacle Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 145.7% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth $30,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,263 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $354,363.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 72,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,335,550.10. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Beer sold 177 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.53, for a total value of $27,174.81. Following the sale, the director owned 4,384 shares in the company, valued at $673,075.52. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 12,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,487 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $134.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.67 and a beta of 1.12. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.63 and a 52-week high of $336.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.33 and a 200 day moving average of $221.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $815.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.92 million. Zscaler had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Zscaler from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research raised Zscaler from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Zscaler from $220.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Zscaler from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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