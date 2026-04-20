Emissary Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Emissary Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,827 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corning by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,702,639 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $8,096,577,000 after buying an additional 750,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Corning by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,008,856 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,035,836,000 after buying an additional 439,883 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Corning by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,557,489 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,358,211,000 after buying an additional 3,848,540 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Corning by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,763,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $724,432,000 after buying an additional 1,036,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $907,164,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 15,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $1,953,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $641,611.50. This trade represents a 75.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 1,583 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $203,795.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,697,107.12. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 233,201 shares of company stock worth $32,614,558 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: GLW has surged ~15.8% over the past week, drawing momentum investors and helping support recent gains. Read More.

GLW has surged ~15.8% over the past week, drawing momentum investors and helping support recent gains. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Corning was named among “Buy 5 Stocks With High ROE,” which can attract investors focused on return-on-equity screens and relative profitability. Read More.

Corning was named among “Buy 5 Stocks With High ROE,” which can attract investors focused on return-on-equity screens and relative profitability. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Media bullishness: Jim Cramer discussed liking Corning on air, a boost to retail sentiment and short-term visibility. Read More.

Media bullishness: Jim Cramer discussed liking Corning on air, a boost to retail sentiment and short-term visibility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: J.P. Morgan’s move is mixed: it cut GLW to Neutral from Overweight but raised its price target (to $175), signaling a view that upside exists but the stock no longer merits an overweight allocation. This is a nuanced datapoint—higher PT but lower conviction. Read More.

J.P. Morgan’s move is mixed: it cut GLW to Neutral from Overweight but raised its price target (to $175), signaling a view that upside exists but the stock no longer merits an overweight allocation. This is a nuanced datapoint—higher PT but lower conviction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The downgrade prompted intraday selling pressure: analysts cited valuation concerns and JPM’s reassessment of a “blue‑sky” upside scenario, which directly weighed on the share price today. Read More.

Corning Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of GLW opened at $164.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.70 and a 200 day moving average of $108.17. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.16 and a fifty-two week high of $176.75. The firm has a market cap of $141.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Corning from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Corning from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised Corning from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Fox Advisors lowered Corning from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on Corning in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $136.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on Corning

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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