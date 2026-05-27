Employees Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,555 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 36,974 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.8% of Employees Retirement System of Texas' investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $101,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $448.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business's 50 day moving average is $479.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $643.99. The firm has a market cap of $166.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $616.10.

Read Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,499,170. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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