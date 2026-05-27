Employees Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,262 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 57,593 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.14% of Motorola Solutions worth $90,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,109 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 667 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $504.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSI

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.8%

MSI stock opened at $411.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.31. The company has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.36 and a twelve month high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 28,435 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.95, for a total value of $13,590,508.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,360,101.95. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.01, for a total value of $3,297,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,529 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,488,254.29. This trade represents a 42.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 35,921 shares of company stock valued at $17,115,753 over the last three months. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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