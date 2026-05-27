Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $10.02 Million Stake in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,924 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 17,151 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Jabil were worth $10,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Jabil by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,199,646 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,129,207,000 after acquiring an additional 36,646 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Jabil by 1,157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,915 shares of the technology company's stock worth $315,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,247 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Jabil by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 758,326 shares of the technology company's stock worth $164,686,000 after acquiring an additional 487,595 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Jabil by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 704,246 shares of the technology company's stock worth $142,399,000 after acquiring an additional 250,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Jabil by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 588,155 shares of the technology company's stock worth $127,730,000 after acquiring an additional 327,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Jabil news, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,842,340. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,540,000. This represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,981 shares of company stock valued at $11,360,740. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $380.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $312.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.18. Jabil, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.69 and a twelve month high of $381.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.75 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Jabil's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $336.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Jabil

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

Further Reading

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