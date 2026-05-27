Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $195.70 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,100 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.6% of Employees Retirement System of Texas' portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $195,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Eli Lilly announced it will acquire three vaccine developers — Curevo, LimmaTech Biologics, and Vaccine Company — in deals worth up to about $3.8 billion, expanding its infectious-disease and vaccine portfolio beyond diabetes and obesity. Lilly announces three acquisitions to build infectious disease portfolio

Eli Lilly announced it will acquire three vaccine developers — Curevo, LimmaTech Biologics, and Vaccine Company — in deals worth up to about $3.8 billion, expanding its infectious-disease and vaccine portfolio beyond diabetes and obesity. Positive Sentiment: Investors also reacted to strong news from Lilly’s experimental gene therapy VERVE-102, which cut LDL cholesterol and PCSK9 sharply in early trial data, reinforcing optimism around the company’s broader growth pipeline. VERVE-102 trial results

Investors also reacted to strong news from Lilly’s experimental gene therapy VERVE-102, which cut LDL cholesterol and PCSK9 sharply in early trial data, reinforcing optimism around the company’s broader growth pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage continued to highlight Lilly as a long-term winner in obesity and pharma, supported by persistent demand for its weight-loss drugs and upbeat commentary on its growth prospects. Motley Fool article on undervaluation

Analysts and media coverage continued to highlight Lilly as a long-term winner in obesity and pharma, supported by persistent demand for its weight-loss drugs and upbeat commentary on its growth prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market gains and hopes for a diplomatic resolution between the U.S. and Iran helped lift equities overall, providing a supportive backdrop for Lilly alongside the company-specific headlines. Market wrap article

Broader market gains and hopes for a diplomatic resolution between the U.S. and Iran helped lift equities overall, providing a supportive backdrop for Lilly alongside the company-specific headlines. Neutral Sentiment: Some healthcare-sector weakness on the day may have partially offset the company-specific optimism, but it does not appear to be the main driver for LLY. Healthcare sector decline article

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,066.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $946.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1,006.64.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,227.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here