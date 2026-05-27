Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $65.58 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,751 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 132,800 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $65,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. United Community Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.54. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $52.52 and a one year high of $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BSX. Evercore reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $112.00 to $96.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $92.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,987.30. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,348.12. The trade was a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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