Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $71.40 Million Position in American Express Company $AXP

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,000 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas' holdings in American Express were worth $71,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,023,482 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $3,338,238,000 after purchasing an additional 141,936 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,122,335 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,701,435,000 after buying an additional 24,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,452,660 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,479,019,000 after buying an additional 29,331 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 27.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,970,416 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,310,515,000 after buying an additional 845,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in American Express by 2.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,483,876 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,157,204,000 after buying an additional 83,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $310.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.81. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $286.15 and a 52 week high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. American Express's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. American Express's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $359.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXP

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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