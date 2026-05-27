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Employees Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Written by MarketBeat
May 27, 2026
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Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,879 shares of the company's stock after selling 215,231 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Vertiv worth $44,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Vertiv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Vertiv from $330.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $322.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Price Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $324.33 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $104.71 and a one year high of $379.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $302.91 and a 200 day moving average of $232.21. The company has a market capitalization of $124.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Vertiv's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,371,750. This trade represents a 60.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total value of $18,974,904.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,585. The trade was a 82.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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