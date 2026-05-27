Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 262,148 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $53,822,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.11% of AMETEK as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 145 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 201 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $971,174.40. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AME

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $229.42 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.43 and a 1-year high of $243.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.03.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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