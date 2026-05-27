Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 27,283 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 890,067 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 27,283 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Charles Schwab worth $88,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Charles Schwab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Schwab CEO Rick Wurster said the company wants to win new customers by focusing on wealth building rather than chasing meme coins or prediction markets, reinforcing a disciplined long-term growth strategy and suggesting the stock could deserve a higher valuation. Article Title

Schwab CEO Rick Wurster said the company wants to win new customers by focusing on wealth building rather than chasing meme coins or prediction markets, reinforcing a disciplined long-term growth strategy and suggesting the stock could deserve a higher valuation. Positive Sentiment: Another interview with CEO Rick Wurster highlighted plans to expand access to investing, which may support investor confidence in Schwab’s growth initiatives. Article Title

Another interview with CEO Rick Wurster highlighted plans to expand access to investing, which may support investor confidence in Schwab’s growth initiatives. Neutral Sentiment: A new article reviewed Charles Schwab’s valuation after its recent mixed share price performance, flagging short-term weakness but noting the stock remains reasonably valued on longer-term measures. Article Title

A new article reviewed Charles Schwab’s valuation after its recent mixed share price performance, flagging short-term weakness but noting the stock remains reasonably valued on longer-term measures. Neutral Sentiment: Several golf-related stories used the Charles Schwab name for the Charles Schwab Challenge, which boosts brand visibility but does not directly change the company’s financial outlook. Article Title

Several golf-related stories used the Charles Schwab name for the Charles Schwab Challenge, which boosts brand visibility but does not directly change the company’s financial outlook. Negative Sentiment: No major earnings or deal news was reported in these articles, so the recent pullback appears more tied to broader trading pressure and valuation concerns than to a specific company setback.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 15,884 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $1,510,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,559.04. This represents a 30.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 99,021 shares of company stock worth $9,617,291 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $89.43 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $92.60 and its 200 day moving average is $95.80. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $155.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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