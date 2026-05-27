Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 30,700 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,954 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 30,700 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Amphenol were worth $30,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,553,498 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $17,102,440,000 after buying an additional 1,322,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,025,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $6,942,156,000 after purchasing an additional 676,797 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 446.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,228,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714,177 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,920,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 340.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,257,379 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,386,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $139.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.75 and a 12 month high of $167.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.58. The company has a market cap of $171.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on APH shares. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $176.53.

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About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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