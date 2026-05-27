Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 485,635 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,623 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 485,635 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $18,128,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,391,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,706 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,994,916 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,487,918,000 after acquiring an additional 790,365 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,971,705 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,462,645,000 after acquiring an additional 254,626 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,650,425 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,448,474,000 after acquiring an additional 515,938 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of DIS stock opened at $103.34 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $101.30 and its 200 day moving average is $105.90. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $179.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Phillip Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.47.

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Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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