Empowered Funds LLC Buys New Position in Insperity, Inc. $NSP

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 115,708 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,129,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.30% of Insperity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 32.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 363.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Insperity by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 964 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 871.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 845.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,106 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Insperity from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Insperity from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Insperity from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Truist Financial set a $52.00 price target on Insperity and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Insperity from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $53.33.

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Insperity Price Performance

NSP stock opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.85 and a beta of 0.55. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Insperity had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Insperity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.880-2.430 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.090-0.410 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Insperity's payout ratio is -558.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi purchased 233,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $7,933,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,105,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,656,303.60. This represents a 26.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.77% of the company's stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company's flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers' compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

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