Empyrean Capital Partners LP Trims Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Empyrean Capital Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,300 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 135,500 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.9% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Empyrean Capital Partners LP's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $57,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Union Pacific alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2,575.0% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Merger application strengthened: Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern submitted supplemental information to the Surface Transportation Board, adding customer protections including expanded gateway pricing and assurances aimed at delivering faster, more reliable service. The commitments could improve the merger’s regulatory prospects, although approval remains pending. Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern File Supplemental Information to STB on Merger

Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern submitted supplemental information to the Surface Transportation Board, adding customer protections including expanded gateway pricing and assurances aimed at delivering faster, more reliable service. The commitments could improve the merger’s regulatory prospects, although approval remains pending. Positive Sentiment: Canadian National support reduces opposition risk: Canadian National reportedly will not challenge the Union Pacific–Norfolk Southern transaction under a revised arrangement that would give it access to certain shipper sites. This may remove a potential obstacle before the STB review. Canadian National won’t fight UP-NS merger under new deal

Canadian National reportedly will not challenge the Union Pacific–Norfolk Southern transaction under a revised arrangement that would give it access to certain shipper sites. This may remove a potential obstacle before the STB review. Positive Sentiment: More bullish valuation outlook: Robert W. Baird raised its UNP price target to $344 from $311 and reiterated an “outperform” rating. Other recent coverage remains broadly favorable, including a consensus “moderate buy” recommendation and a higher $335 target from Benchmark.

Robert W. Baird raised its UNP price target to $344 from $311 and reiterated an “outperform” rating. Other recent coverage remains broadly favorable, including a consensus “moderate buy” recommendation and a higher $335 target from Benchmark. Positive Sentiment: Standalone operating case remains constructive: Recent analysis highlights service-led growth as a potential driver of improved margins and earnings. Union Pacific’s latest quarterly results also exceeded expectations, with revenue growth and earnings above consensus.

Recent analysis highlights service-led growth as a potential driver of improved margins and earnings. Union Pacific’s latest quarterly results also exceeded expectations, with revenue growth and earnings above consensus. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity signals interest, not certainty: Investors purchased approximately 10,816 UNP call options, about 44% above average volume. The activity may indicate bullish positioning but does not guarantee near-term gains.

Investors purchased approximately 10,816 UNP call options, about 44% above average volume. The activity may indicate bullish positioning but does not guarantee near-term gains. Negative Sentiment: Merger execution remains a risk: The proposed transaction is still subject to STB approval, and the added customer assurances could underscore the regulatory and integration challenges involved. Investors may also be taking profits after UNP approached its 52-week high.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $299.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.97. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $210.84 and a 52-week high of $315.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 28.85%.The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's payout ratio is 44.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark upped their price target on Union Pacific from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $304.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $320.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Union Pacific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Union Pacific wasn't on the list.

While Union Pacific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here