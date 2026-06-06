Energy Fuels Inc $UUUU Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its position in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU - Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,617,873 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,109,101 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.68% of Energy Fuels worth $23,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 2,100.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $27.25 to $29.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 27.51. Energy Fuels Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 83.26%.Energy Fuels's revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $156,960.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 157,113 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,082,557.06. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Appelin Filas sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 160,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,692.11. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,000. Insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE American: UUUU) is a U.S.-based mineral resources company focused on the production and processing of uranium, rare earth elements and other strategic minerals. The company's core business activity centers on supplying nuclear fuel to power generators, leveraging a diversified portfolio of conventional and in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium mines located primarily on the Colorado Plateau, in Wyoming and in Texas.

At the heart of Energy Fuels' operations is the White Mesa Mill in southeastern Utah, the only conventional uranium-vanadium mill currently permitted and operating in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU - Free Report).

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