Energy Transfer LP $ET Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET - Free Report) by 100.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,523 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 80,786 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.'s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in Energy Transfer by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,964 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about Energy Transfer

Here are the key news stories impacting Energy Transfer this week:

Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors raised multiple quarterly and annual EPS forecasts for ET (Q1 2026 → $0.30; Q2 2026 → $0.31; Q3 2026 → $0.31; Q4 2026 → $0.34; FY2026 → $1.26 from $1.17; FY2027 → $1.29; FY2028 → $1.31). The revisions point to better-than-expected near‑term earnings trajectory that can support the stock.

US Capital Advisors raised multiple quarterly and annual EPS forecasts for ET (Q1 2026 → $0.30; Q2 2026 → $0.31; Q3 2026 → $0.31; Q4 2026 → $0.34; FY2026 → $1.26 from $1.17; FY2027 → $1.29; FY2028 → $1.31). The revisions point to better-than-expected near‑term earnings trajectory that can support the stock. Neutral Sentiment: US Capital’s upgraded FY2026/FY2027 numbers remain below the broader street consensus (current consensus ≈ $1.50), so while momentum is positive, the company still faces higher bar from other analysts.

US Capital’s upgraded FY2026/FY2027 numbers remain below the broader street consensus (current consensus ≈ $1.50), so while momentum is positive, the company still faces higher bar from other analysts. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage and increased retail/institutional attention have coincided with the move higher; coverage noting ET’s bounce and heavy search interest may be amplifying demand. Investors Heavily Search Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Media coverage and increased retail/institutional attention have coincided with the move higher; coverage noting ET’s bounce and heavy search interest may be amplifying demand. Neutral Sentiment: Recent market writeups highlighting ET’s uptick have reinforced the short‑term rally. Energy Transfer LP (ET) Increases Despite Market Slip

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ET

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of ET traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,618,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,823,889. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.56 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.11%.Energy Transfer's revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. Energy Transfer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.74%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer NYSE: ET is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company's operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

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