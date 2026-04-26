Enovis Corporation $ENOV Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV - Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,130 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 113,500 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.74% of Enovis worth $11,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 4th quarter worth $2,929,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 757,673 shares of the company's stock worth $20,086,000 after buying an additional 78,497 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 63,639 shares of the company's stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,465 shares of the company's stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Enovis Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Enovis Corporation has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $575.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $584.30 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Enovis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.730 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enovis Corporation will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENOV. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, January 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Enovis from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enovis to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Enovis

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Oliver Engert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,820. This represents a 2.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $121,983. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

About Enovis

Enovis is a global medical technology company focused on advancing the field of musculoskeletal health. Formed through the separation of the MedTech business from Colfax Corporation in 2021, Enovis brings together a portfolio of specialized products and services designed to address conditions affecting the foot and ankle, hand and wrist, sports medicine, joint repair, biologics and rehabilitation.

The company’s flagship offerings include minimally invasive implants and instrumentation for foot and ankle surgery under the Treace Medical Concepts brand, focal joint resurfacing implants through Arthrosurface, and synthetic bone graft substitutes marketed as NovaBone.

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