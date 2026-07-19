Enpro Inc. $NPO Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO - Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,435 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of Enpro worth $31,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enpro by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,477 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,686,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Enpro by 8,303.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,614 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,452 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enpro by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enpro during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in Enpro during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company's stock.

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Enpro Stock Performance

Shares of NPO opened at $322.68 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $333.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.88. Enpro Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.73 and a 12-month high of $390.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 158.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.90 million. Enpro had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Enpro's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Enpro from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Enpro from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enpro has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $327.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Enpro

Enpro Profile

Enpro Group, Inc NYSE: NPO is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company's product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro's offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

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