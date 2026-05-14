Enpro Inc. $NPO Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO - Free Report) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,572 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 23,705 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.32% of Enpro worth $14,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Enpro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,935,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Enpro during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Enpro by 16.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,239 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $20,394,000 after buying an additional 12,651 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Enpro by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 376,272 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $80,571,000 after buying an additional 25,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Enpro by 14.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,081 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $18,550,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 507 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $134,431.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,879.25. This trade represents a 9.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Humphrey sold 1,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $349,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,808. This represents a 28.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 9,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,220 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enpro Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of Enpro stock opened at $318.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $269.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.66, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.56. Enpro Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.63 and a twelve month high of $318.90.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $303.90 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 3.70%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Enpro's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NPO shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Enpro from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Enpro from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Enpro from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Enpro from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $315.00.

Read Our Latest Report on NPO

Enpro Profile

Enpro Group, Inc NYSE: NPO is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company's product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro's offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

See Also

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