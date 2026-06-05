Entegris, Inc. $ENTG Position Boosted by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,758 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 54,973 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Entegris worth $35,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 285 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 407.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Entegris from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Entegris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $154.33.

View Our Latest Report on ENTG

Entegris Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $139.88 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.97 and a 12-month high of $159.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 80.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock's fifty day moving average is $136.21 and its 200-day moving average is $116.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.72 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.18%.Entegris's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Entegris's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In related news, Director James P. Lederer sold 3,569 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $512,472.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,394.43. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 19,893 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $2,642,586.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 69,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,171,007.92. This represents a 22.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 107,867 shares of company stock valued at $15,215,629 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

Further Reading

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