Entegris, Inc. $ENTG Position Reduced by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,025 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 17,824 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.'s holdings in Entegris were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Entegris by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,918 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Entegris by 7.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Entegris by 31.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Entegris by 2.7% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ENTG. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Entegris from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.33.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 19,893 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $2,642,586.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 69,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,171,007.92. The trade was a 22.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,886,975.88. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 104,298 shares of company stock worth $14,703,157 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $138.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 80.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.47. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.32 and a 52-week high of $159.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $808.72 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.18%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Entegris's payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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