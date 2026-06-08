Entegris, Inc. $ENTG Stock Position Reduced by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,240 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 31,701 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.16% of Entegris worth $20,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 17,509 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,771 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares during the period. Dream Peak Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,025,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 942,533 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $87,147,000 after purchasing an additional 108,927 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,909,000.

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Insider Activity at Entegris

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 6,326 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total transaction of $886,715.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 50,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,025,460.57. This trade represents a 11.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bertrand Loy sold 44,138 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.41, for a total value of $6,373,968.58. Following the transaction, the insider owned 227,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,857,174.07. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 107,867 shares of company stock worth $15,215,629 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Entegris from $111.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Entegris

Entegris Price Performance

ENTG opened at $125.41 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.97 and a 12 month high of $159.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $136.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.66.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.18%.The firm had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $808.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Entegris's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.12%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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