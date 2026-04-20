Entergy Corporation $ETR Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 129.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,269 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in Entergy were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,228 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth $6,869,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth $17,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $96.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Entergy from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Entergy

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR opened at $115.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $79.40 and a 52-week high of $117.81. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $107.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.26.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.99 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Entergy's dividend payout ratio is 65.47%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $558,419.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,155.55. This represents a 18.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

Further Reading

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