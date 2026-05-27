Entergy Corporation $ETR Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 707,275 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.16% of Entergy worth $65,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 806.7% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 306.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Entergy Price Performance

Entergy stock opened at $112.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.54. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $80.11 and a 52-week high of $118.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company's 50 day moving average is $111.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.19.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Entergy's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entergy

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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