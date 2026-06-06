Entergy Corporation $ETR Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,073,384 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 147,430 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Entergy worth $284,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. United Community Bank raised its holdings in Entergy by 806.7% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 306.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,020. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Entergy Stock Up 1.5%

Entergy stock opened at $110.87 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $80.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.87. The company has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Entergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and set a $129.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Entergy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Entergy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $127.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Entergy

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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