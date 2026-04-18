Entergy Corporation $ETR Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 77.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,865 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 13,324 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in Entergy were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 150.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 46.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 44.4% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Entergy in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $558,419.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,454,155.55. This represents a 18.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Entergy from $96.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Entergy from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ETR

Entergy Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of ETR opened at $115.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.57. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $107.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.17. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $79.40 and a twelve month high of $117.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.99 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Entergy's payout ratio is presently 65.47%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

See Also

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