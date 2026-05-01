Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD - Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,726 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after selling 41,783 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $12,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 32,620 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 58,918 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,702 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,301 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 33,648 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 2,665 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,070.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 77,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,912,978.80. The trade was a 3.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "hold" rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.1%

EPD stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average of $34.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.48%.

Key Enterprise Products Partners News

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Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. NYSE: EPD is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

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