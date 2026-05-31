Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD Stock Holdings Lifted by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD - Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,905,939 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after purchasing an additional 88,475 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 1.9% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned about 0.09% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $61,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,112,119 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $99,775,000 after purchasing an additional 31,733 shares during the last quarter. Royal Palms Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,252,088 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $39,153,000 after buying an additional 36,339 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,911 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 38,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 70.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,495,518 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $46,765,000 after buying an additional 619,014 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 2,665 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $100,070.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 77,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,978.80. This trade represents a 3.56% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $39.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26. The stock has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.52. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 11.45%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. Enterprise Products Partners's payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. NYSE: EPD is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

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