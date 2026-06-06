Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,262,561 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 56,744 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.8% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $235,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $205.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $140.85 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $203.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $3,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,526,363.40. This represents a 19.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,922,461 shares of company stock worth $387,385,083 over the last ninety days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. President Capital upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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