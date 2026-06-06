Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 75,506 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628,856 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 75,506 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $145,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $451,642,000. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 216,606 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $49,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 239,862 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $52,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total value of $266,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,242,432.13. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.52.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $246.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $249.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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