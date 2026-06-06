EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Sold by 111 Capital

111 Capital trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,028 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after selling 9,219 shares during the period. 111 Capital's holdings in EOG Resources were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 370 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3,790.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 389 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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EOG Resources Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $137.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.59 and a 1 year high of $151.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. EOG Resources's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,038,449.84. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,234,924.40. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 12,456 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,033 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its earnings estimates for EOG’s 2026 quarters and full-year 2026 EPS, which suggests stronger near-term profitability than previously expected.

KeyCorp raised its earnings estimates for EOG’s 2026 quarters and full-year 2026 EPS, which suggests stronger near-term profitability than previously expected. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research also lifted its estimates for late-2027, 2028, and FY2028 earnings, indicating analysts see durable long-term earnings power for EOG.

Zacks Research also lifted its estimates for late-2027, 2028, and FY2028 earnings, indicating analysts see durable long-term earnings power for EOG. Positive Sentiment: EOG reiterated its plan to return at least 70% of annual net cash flow after capex to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, a shareholder-friendly policy that can support the stock. Article: Should EOG’s 70% Cash-Return Pledge Guide Capital Allocation Decisions for EOG (EOG) Investors?

EOG reiterated its plan to return at least 70% of annual net cash flow after capex to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, a shareholder-friendly policy that can support the stock. Neutral Sentiment: The company reported Q1 2026 adjusted EPS of $3.41, supported by higher production and strong cash flow, and said it will keep 2026 spending steady while shifting more capital toward liquids. Article: Should EOG’s 70% Cash-Return Pledge Guide Capital Allocation Decisions for EOG (EOG) Investors?

The company reported Q1 2026 adjusted EPS of $3.41, supported by higher production and strong cash flow, and said it will keep 2026 spending steady while shifting more capital toward liquids. Neutral Sentiment: Separately, Zacks highlighted EOG as a strong momentum stock, which may reinforce positive sentiment but does not appear to be a company-specific catalyst by itself. Article: Here's Why EOG Resources (EOG) is a Strong Momentum Stock

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EOG Resources from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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