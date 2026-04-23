EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $772,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 309.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,266 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 313.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,778 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,613,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,060 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 23,925 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Alibaba Group

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $193.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $187.68.

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Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $136.33 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average is $135.90 and its 200 day moving average is $153.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $326.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $40.71 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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