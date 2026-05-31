EPR Properties $EPR Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Free Report) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,544 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 124,253 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of EPR Properties worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 244.6% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 227,354 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 161,371 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in EPR Properties by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,922 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,394 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $79,077,000 after buying an additional 26,590 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in EPR Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 462,517 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $23,080,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,462 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at EPR Properties

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 3,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $172,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 2,600 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $146,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,156,033.50. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,826. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on EPR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of EPR Properties from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.50 price target on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $59.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EPR

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR Properties stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.24. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $181.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $150.02 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 37.50%.EPR Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.370-5.530 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. EPR Properties's payout ratio is 115.17%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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