EPR Properties $EPR Shares Sold by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd decreased its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Free Report) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,435 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 60,198 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 456.8% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 39,547 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 32,445 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 8.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 435,771 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,279,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 27.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,813 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $52,314,000 after acquiring an additional 195,850 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 111,536.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,909 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 27,884 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at $3,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company's stock.

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EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $55.74 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.45. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. EPR Properties had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $182.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $181.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.480 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. EPR Properties's payout ratio is 113.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPR Properties

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total value of $282,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,453.76. The trade was a 26.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $404,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,583.66. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 26,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,001 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPR. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.50 price target on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $59.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on EPR

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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