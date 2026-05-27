EPR Properties $EPR Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB cut its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,027 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 49,980 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.10% of EPR Properties worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,009,669 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $234,760,000 after acquiring an additional 66,562 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 84.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,564,309 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $90,746,000 after acquiring an additional 717,734 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 29.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,905 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $88,693,000 after acquiring an additional 348,908 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,365,358 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $68,131,000 after acquiring an additional 95,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in EPR Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,294 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $64,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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EPR Properties Stock Up 1.0%

EPR opened at $59.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.11. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.85.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 37.50%.The business had revenue of $181.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.370-5.530 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. EPR Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPR Properties

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total value of $282,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,704 shares of the company's stock, valued at $773,453.76. This trade represents a 26.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,156,033.50. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 19,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,826 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.50 target price on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $59.79.

Read Our Latest Report on EPR Properties

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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