EPR Properties $EPR Stake Lowered by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB trimmed its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,027 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 49,980 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.10% of EPR Properties worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,061 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 10.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 13.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 524,883 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,614,000 after acquiring an additional 61,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,861 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on EPR shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James Financial downgraded EPR Properties from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on EPR Properties from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.50 price target on EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $59.50.

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EPR Properties Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of EPR opened at $58.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.55.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). EPR Properties had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $181.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.370-5.530 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. EPR Properties's payout ratio is 115.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 6,633 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $383,586.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at $380,868.38. The trade was a 50.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total transaction of $282,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,704 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $773,453.76. The trade was a 26.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 19,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,826 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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