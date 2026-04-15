Equifax, Inc. $EFX Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,864 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 11,639 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Equifax worth $60,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,344,531 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $942,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,282,951 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $3,920,535,000 after purchasing an additional 316,048 shares during the period. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,754,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 956.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 328,592 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $84,248,000 after purchasing an additional 297,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Equifax by 121.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 540,896 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $138,756,000 after purchasing an additional 296,816 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $7,629,624.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,506 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,536,856.34. The trade was a 14.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.72, for a total value of $880,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,921 shares in the company, valued at $11,532,018.12. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,671 shares of company stock worth $9,960,181. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equifax from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $208.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $250.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $237.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EFX

Equifax Stock Performance

Equifax stock opened at $186.39 on Wednesday. Equifax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.02 and a 52 week high of $281.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.53 and a 200-day moving average of $207.92.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business's revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equifax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.700 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.730 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Equifax's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Equifax's dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Equifax, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Equifax wasn't on the list.

While Equifax currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here