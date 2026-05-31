Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Position Lifted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,884 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Equinix worth $138,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $984,355,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 408.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,186,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $929,312,000 after buying an additional 953,001 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 377,167.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 716,808 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $549,190,000 after buying an additional 716,618 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,875,355 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,252,094,000 after buying an additional 588,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,291,679 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $10,410,575,000 after buying an additional 162,638 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,123.00 to $1,143.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,075.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial set a $1,215.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,128.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,143.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinix

Equinix Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $1,068.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.33 billion, a PE ratio of 73.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company's 50-day moving average price is $1,047.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $904.25. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equinix's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.67 EPS. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $5.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Equinix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.84%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 2,040 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.47, for a total value of $2,210,278.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,116.16. This trade represents a 26.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total transaction of $5,669,241.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,998,145.10. This represents a 41.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 13,769 shares of company stock worth $14,191,079 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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