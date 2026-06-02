Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 114.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Equinix were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Equinix by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Equinix by 11.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Equinix by 21.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company's stock.

Get Equinix alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total value of $132,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,615,511.53. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total value of $5,669,241.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 7,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,998,145.10. This trade represents a 41.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 13,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,191,079 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Equinix from $1,123.00 to $1,143.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Equinix from $1,173.00 to $1,186.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $894.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,143.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EQIX

Equinix Stock Down 1.6%

Equinix stock opened at $1,050.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $710.52 and a 1-year high of $1,128.68. The company has a market cap of $103.63 billion, a PE ratio of 72.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $1,049.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $906.40.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $5.16 per share. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's payout ratio is presently 142.84%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Equinix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Equinix wasn't on the list.

While Equinix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here