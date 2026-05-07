Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Bought by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 433.3% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 44 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 40.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 49 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equinix from $925.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,075.00 target price on Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Equinix from $1,123.00 to $1,143.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,131.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinix

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 584 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.69, for a total value of $563,962.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,501,479.92. This trade represents a 6.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Lin sold 635 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.71, for a total value of $613,225.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,788 shares in the company, valued at $10,418,079.48. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 6,380 shares of company stock worth $6,179,022 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $1,088.73 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,010.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $875.44. The firm has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.Equinix's revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.67 EPS. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $5.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Equinix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.84%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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