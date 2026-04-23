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Equinox Gold Corp. $EQX Shares Purchased by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Equinox Gold logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 422.2% in Q4, adding 175,270 shares to hold 216,779 shares valued at about $3.03 million.
  • Dividend: Equinox paid a $0.015 quarterly dividend (paid March 26), equal to a $0.06 annualized payout and roughly a 0.4% yield with an 11.11% payout ratio.
  • Analyst sentiment: The stock carries an average "Buy" rating (three Strong Buy, five Buy) with a consensus price target of $17.00.
  • Five stocks we like better than Equinox Gold.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX - Free Report) by 422.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,779 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 175,270 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 233,610 shares of the company's stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 8.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,314 shares of the company's stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company's stock.

Equinox Gold Trading Up 1.9%

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.56. Equinox Gold Corp. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $18.96. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Equinox Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Equinox Gold's payout ratio is 11.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on EQX shares. Zacks Research upgraded Equinox Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded Equinox Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EQX

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp is a Canadian gold mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of gold properties, with an emphasis on open-pit heap leach mining. Since its inception, Equinox Gold has pursued a strategy of combining assets in established jurisdictions to build a diversified portfolio that balances production and growth, while maintaining rigorous safety and environmental standards.

Equinox Gold's operating portfolio spans three countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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