Equity Residential $EQR Shares Acquired by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Free Report) by 399.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,971 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 557,421 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Equity Residential worth $43,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,988 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,389,244 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $87,578,000 after acquiring an additional 216,158 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640,192 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $40,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 14,194 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 192,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $12,135,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQR. Wall Street Zen downgraded Equity Residential from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Equity Residential from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on EQR

Equity Residential Stock Performance

EQR opened at $65.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.20. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $57.57 and a fifty-two week high of $70.21.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $779.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.79 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 30.63%.The business's revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.7025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Equity Residential's previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Equity Residential's dividend payout ratio is currently 112.40%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential NYSE: EQR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company's core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

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