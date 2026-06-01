Equity Residential $EQR Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 748,756 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 143,262 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.20% of Equity Residential worth $47,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Summitry LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 6.3% in the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.4% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,933 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 37,510 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Equity Residential Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of EQR opened at $65.48 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $57.57 and a 52 week high of $70.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.75. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.16.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.09). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 30.63%.The company had revenue of $779.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity Residential has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.7025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential's previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Equity Residential's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equity Residential to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus set a $70.00 price objective on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQR

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential NYSE: EQR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company's core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

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