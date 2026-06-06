Equity Residential $EQR Shares Purchased by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,732 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 75,554 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Equity Residential worth $19,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,649 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 34,079 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 242,703 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 399.4% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 696,971 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,937,000 after purchasing an additional 557,421 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,988 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,389,244 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $87,578,000 after purchasing an additional 216,158 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Equity Residential from $78.25 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised Equity Residential from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Read Our Latest Report on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.5%

EQR opened at $68.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $57.57 and a 52 week high of $70.21.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $779.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.79 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm's revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.7025 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Residential's previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Equity Residential's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.40%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential NYSE: EQR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company's core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

See Also

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